Ivory Coast police fire teargas to disperse protesting students

Ivory Coast police fired teargas on Monday to disperse pupils and students protesting at government ministries in the main city, Abidjan, as nationwide strikes intensified, police and a senior union official said. Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy and the world's top cocoa grower, is facing a growing wave of public sector strikes that threaten to paralyse the country and undermine an impressive post-war economic recovery.

