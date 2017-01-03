Ivory Coast defence minister trapped ...

Ivory Coast defence minister trapped in city as soldiers open fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Soldiers in Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, opened fire on Saturday, trapping the defence minister inside a local official's house shortly after a deal to end two-day mutiny appeared to have been agreed, a Reuters witness said. U.N. peacekeepers are seen outside Bouake, as disgruntled soldiers demanding salary increases seized the city of Bouake, Ivory Coast, January 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,433 • Total comments across all topics: 277,759,000

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC