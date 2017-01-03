Ivory Coast defence minister trapped in city as soldiers open fire

Soldiers in Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, opened fire on Saturday, trapping the defence minister inside a local official's house shortly after a deal to end two-day mutiny appeared to have been agreed, a Reuters witness said. U.N. peacekeepers are seen outside Bouake, as disgruntled soldiers demanding salary increases seized the city of Bouake, Ivory Coast, January 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.