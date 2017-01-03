Ivorian unrest, but no repeat of 2011 for cocoa markets so far

The president of C'ote D'Ivorie, the world's top cocoa grower, is in emergency talks after a widespread military mutinty. The news has raised fears of a repeat of the 2011 civil war, where political unrest disrupted cocoa exports and production, but markets have been sanguine so far, given the market is still d The unrest began in Bouake, before spreading to Daloa and Korhogo, major urban centres of inland Cote D'Ivoire, although well away from the capital of Abidjan and the port of San Pedro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.