Homosexuality is politicised and writers aren't covering the subject - Veronique Tadjo
London-based Ivorian, Professor Veronique Tadjo, is an academic and a prolific writer who has published novels, poetry and a lot of children's literatures. Having lived in Lagos for 2 years, born in Paris, raised in Abidjan, in the Ivory Coast, lived in South Africa for 14 years and subsequently lived in many countries across the globe, Tadjo describes herself as thoroughly Pan-African.
