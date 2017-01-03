Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president

Ghana swears in Akufo-Addo as president

Saturday

Ghana's President elect Nana Akufo-Addo takes the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony lead by Ghana Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana January 7, 2017. Ghana's President elect Nana Akufo-Addo takes the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony lead by Ghana Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood at Independence Square in Accra, Ghana January 7, 2017.

Chicago, IL

