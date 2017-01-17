Gendarmes fire in the air at Ivory Co...

Gendarmes fire in the air at Ivory Coast's main port - witness

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Reuters

Jan 18 Gendarmes left their base at the port in Abidjan, Ivory Coast's main city, on Wednesday, firing in the air and telling companies with offices there to close, a Reuters witness said, as weeks of unrest in the security forces showed no signs of easing. The gendarmes, a paramilitary police force, then moved out of the port area and blocked a major road in the city's Treichville neighbourhood, halting traffic and sending residents fleeing home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,644 • Total comments across all topics: 278,072,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC