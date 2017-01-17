Gambia: Two Presidents and an Intervention - Gambia Is Not Cote d'Ivoire, but It Can Learn From It
The similarities between Gambia today and Cte d'Ivoire in 2010-11 may be most relevant not in how the intervention unfolds, but in what happens once a new government is installed. With the inauguration of Adama Barrow at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal this afternoon, The Gambia now has two men claiming to be its president.
