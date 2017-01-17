Gambia: Two Presidents and an Interve...

Gambia: Two Presidents and an Intervention - Gambia Is Not Cote d'Ivoire, but It Can Learn From It

The similarities between Gambia today and Cte d'Ivoire in 2010-11 may be most relevant not in how the intervention unfolds, but in what happens once a new government is installed. With the inauguration of Adama Barrow at the Gambian embassy in neighbouring Senegal this afternoon, The Gambia now has two men claiming to be its president.

Chicago, IL

