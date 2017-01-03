Fitch: IMF Deals Ease Frontier Market Pressures; Compliance Key
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, January 06 Support from the IMF has helped to mitigate external liquidity risks and reduced the medium-term default risks in several frontier markets that entered into new programmes in 2016, Fitch Ratings says. However, potential improvements in sovereign credit profiles will depend on each country's level of compliance with IMF conditions, and implementation risks are often high.
