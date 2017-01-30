Cote d'Ivoire: Partial Justice

Cote d'Ivoire: Partial Justice

In 2011, Cote d'Ivoire - or Ivory Coast as it is known in the English-speaking world - was torn apart by inter-community violence that broke out between supporters of newly elected President Ouattara and his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo. It was the latest round in a bitter ethnic struggle that had wrought havoc in this former French colony for a decade.

Chicago, IL

