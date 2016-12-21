Cote d'Ivoire: 'Foreigners' in Their ...

Cote d'Ivoire: 'Foreigners' in Their Own Homeland?

In October 2016 Cte d'Ivoire will hold a referendum on constitutional reforms. While president Alassane Ouattara perceives this as an opportunity to modernise the constitution, opposition party members have condemned the move as anti-democratic and illegitimate.

