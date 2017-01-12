Cote d'Ivoire: Cote d'Ivoire Vice-Pre...

Cote d'Ivoire: Cote d'Ivoire Vice-President Takes Office Aimd Army Discontent

15 hrs ago

Daniel Kablan Duncan was sworn in as the new Vice-president of Cte d'Ivoire on Monday-- the first vice president in the history of the country. His appointment comes after changes to the constitution were approved last year in an effort to calm social and policitcal unrest following several mutinies and strikes.

