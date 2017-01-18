.com | Second I Coast soldier killed as mutiny protests return
Two mutinous soldiers were killed in Ivory Coast's administrative capital on Tuesday, as troops staged protests in several cities, firing shots in the air and terrifying residents. The soldiers' deaths in Yamoussoukro were the first since a revolt among troops over pay erupted on January 5, stoking security fears in the world's top cocoa producer.
