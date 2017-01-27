.com | Ivory Coast ex-rebel commander...

.com | Ivory Coast ex-rebel commanders promoted after mutiny deal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News24

Ivory Coast's president has promoted two former rebel commanders who sided with the government in talks to quell a mutiny earlier this month. President Alassane Ouattara's office announced late on Thursday that Lieutenant Colonel Issiaka Ouattara would now lead the Republican Guard, where he was formerly second-in-command.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the secret of how to make quick money in ghana ... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Saba 1
The meaning of the last name Yapo? Can some Ivo... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Sara 1
how to verify paypal account in Cote d'Ivoire (Aug '14) Aug '14 vccghana 1
News Ethiopia among Africa's top 10 future investmen... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
News 70 Nigerians in detention in Abidjan - Embassy (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Cote d'Ivoire: Sexual Violence Fuels HIV Epidemic (Aug '14) Aug '14 badolly 1
News Jean-Michel Basquiat (Apr '14) Apr '14 Picasquiat 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC