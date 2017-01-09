Cocoa Slides After Two-Day Mutiny End...

Cocoa Slides After Two-Day Mutiny Ends in Top Grower Ivory Coast an hour ago

Following an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday, President Alassane Ouattara said he'd reached an agreement with soldiers who had blocked roads in the central city of Bouake in Daloa, one of the biggest cocoa areas, and the commercial capital of Abidjan. Protests began Friday over demands for higher wages, payment of bonuses and better living conditions.

