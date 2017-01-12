BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Decemb...

BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties December contracted sales RMB1.189 bln

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Reuters

Shenzhen Centralcon's unit to buy 23.2 pct stake in China South City for HK$3.8 bln ABIDJAN, Jan 11 Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new, slightly smaller government on Wednesday, though there were few changes to major positions, according to a statement read on state-owned television.

