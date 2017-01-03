Azelis eyes African middle class with...

Azelis eyes African middle class with Ivory Coast investment

Ingredients specialist Azelis has set its sights on Africa's growing middle class with a new import and distribution office in the Ivory Coast. The office, located in the country's administrative capital, Abidjan, will initially focus on food and health ingredients but plans to expand into agriculture and horticulture.

Chicago, IL

