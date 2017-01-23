Army mutiny exposes cracks in Ivory Coast success story

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara has seduced foreign investors with his single-minded focus on economic reform and growth but entrenched problems within the security forces threaten to undermine a much-lauded recovery. Soldiers of the Ivory Coast presidential guard patrol as they arrive at the port of Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 18,2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.