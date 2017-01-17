Angry gendarmes shut down Ivory Coast's main port

Paramilitary gendarmes firing in the air sealed off access to Ivory Coast's main port on Wednesday, forcing companies including cocoa exporters to close down, as weeks of unrest in the security forces showed no signs of easing. Soldiers of Ivory Coast presidential guard patrol as they arrive at the port of Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.