Zim Warriors vs Ivory Coast; Afcon 2017, Football friendly latest news
With many top players still involved in international club football, Zimbabwe Warriors will miss the likes of Knowledge Musona in their Abidjan friendly encounter against the elephants of Ivory Coast on Monday next week. China-based forward Nyasha Mushekwi who is attending to personal issues in UK will also miss the friendly, so is Sparta Prague defender Costa Nhamoinesu who has club commitments.
