Zaha named in Ivory Coast preliminary AFCON squad

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Goal.com

The question over the Crystal Palace winger's future looks to be settled, with the 24-year-old expected to feature for his country of birth during the tournament in January Wilfried Zaha has been called up to Ivory Coast's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The Crystal Palace winger's international future has been the subject of debate in recent weeks, the 24-year-old having become frustrated with a lack of opportunities for England.

