Repeat Order for Damen from Ivory Coast

Following the contract signing between Damen Shipyards Group and Socit de Transport Lagunaire for 16 shallow-draught ferries for the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, the two companies have announced a supplementary contract for eight Damen Pontoons 2404. STL will use the pontoons for vessel mooring and passenger transfer purposes.

