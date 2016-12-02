No more roaming charges for five West African states

From 31 March 2017 roaming charges will no longer apply between the West African nations of Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali and Senegal, reports Senegalese paper Le Soleil. Regulators of the five states met on 28 November in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, and signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of free roaming effective from the end of March next year.

