Massage gives infants breath of life in Ivory Coast

Monday Dec 12

A mother from a working-class district of Abidjan watches fearfully while the physiotherapist presses down on the thorax and abdomen of her crying, struggling baby to help him breathe. Under the health worker's expert hands, the infant gradually expels the secretions clogging up his lungs through his nose and mouth.

Chicago, IL

