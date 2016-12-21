Liberia Conference divorce ban overturned
The rule was adopted last April when members of the Liberia Conference voted 433 to 24, with six abstentions, to affirm the ban on divorced clergy being nominated for bishop. Rudoph Merab, the Liberia Conference lay leader, asked the West Africa Central Conference delegates to support that ban by amending the Book of Discipline, the denomination's governing document.
