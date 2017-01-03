Ivory Coast signs deal for construction of two 350 MW power plants
Ivory Coast will build two 350 megawatt charcoal power stations in the western cocoa town of San Pedro by 2021 to address growing national demand for electricity, the government said on Wednesday. Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa grower, has emerged from a decade-long political crisis as one of Africa's rising economic stars, but rapid growth has strained power supplies.
