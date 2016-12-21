Ivory Coast okays gas terminal project where SOCAR has share
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Ivory Coast has given the green light to the construction of the gas terminal where Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has a share, Africanews reported Dec. 13. The CI-GNL consortium has been awarded the rights to build and operate a liquefied natural gas re-gasification terminal in Ivory Coast with a capacity of 3 million tons per year.
