Ivory Coast okays gas terminal project where SOCAR has share

Ivory Coast has given the green light to the construction of the gas terminal where Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR has a share, Africanews reported Dec. 13. The CI-GNL consortium has been awarded the rights to build and operate a liquefied natural gas re-gasification terminal in Ivory Coast with a capacity of 3 million tons per year.

