Ivory Coast is latest to crack down on alcohol sachets

In this photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, a man bites on a plastic sachets containing alcohol in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast. Each morning at dawn, taxi driver Rene Kouame stops by his neighborhood bar in Abidjan for a potent pick-me-up: two plastic sachets of "Che Guevara," a drink of spiced rum and a host of chemicals that costs 100 CFA francs, or about 15 U.S. cents.

