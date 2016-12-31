Ivorian cocoa piles up at ports as sh...

Ivorian cocoa piles up at ports as shippers halt purchases

Saturday Dec 31

Cocoa is piling up at ports and warehouses in Ivory Coast, the world's biggest producer, after a plunge in futures prices prompted some exporters to suspend purchases. Trucks carrying cocoa are queuing to deliver beans at inland buying stations and the largest ports in Abidjan and San Pedro, according to four shippers familiar with the matter.

