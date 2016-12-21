.com | I Coast ruling coalition wins strong parliamentary majority

Abidjan - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's ruling coalition won 65.75 percent of the vote in weekend polls, strengthening its hold in parliament as the world's top cocoa producer seeks to remain in the economic fast lane. The presidential coalition - named the Houphouetist Rally for Democracy and Peace in tribute to the country's founding president - won 167 seats in the 254-seat National Assembly, results showed on Tuesday.

