BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate posts Q4 loss

ABIDJAN, Dec 13 Consumer price inflation in Ivory Coast fell to 0.4 percent year-on-year in November compared with 0.6 percent in October, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday.

