Belgium urges citizens out of Congo on fears of violence

Friday Dec 16

Dec 16 Belgium advised against all travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday and urged citizens whose presence was not essential to leave its former colony due to fears of violence in planned anti-government protests. Condemning the expulsion of two Belgian television crews, Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said in a statement: "Belgian citizens who remain in the country are requested to exercise utmost caution, in particular during movements."

Chicago, IL

