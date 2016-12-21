African Development Bank approves 770 mln euro loan for Ivory Coast
Dec 16 The board of the African Development Bank has approved a 770 million euro loan for Ivory Coast for road upgrades in the commercial capital Abidjan, including a fourth bridge over the city's lagoon, the bank said on Friday. "The project ... will allow for an improvement in traffic flow, reduce road accidents, reinforce urban management improve air quality," said Amadou Oumarou, the bank's director for transportation.
