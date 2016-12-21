Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Holds Poll As W...

Africa: Cote d'Ivoire Holds Poll As World Takes On Gambia Despot

Sunday Dec 18

As 2016 inexorably draws to a close, so too does the African electoral calendar for the ending year, with only two significant polls left. Among them is the legislative election taking place today in Cte d'Ivoire, a country still trying to bury a nightmarish past that saw it suffer catastrophic crises and a dizzying and outrageously chaotic series of regime changes.

Chicago, IL

