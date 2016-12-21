Abidjan Orders 16 Passenger Ferries

As part of a presidential plan to reduce urban congestion and greenhouse gas emissions in the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, 16 new passenger ferries have been ordered by Socit de Transport Lagunaire . Known as the economic capital of the Ivory Coast, Abidjan is located around the 100-km long bri Lagoon on the west coast of Africa and therefore water-based transport holds a vital position in everyday life in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.