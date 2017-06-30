MAY 04: Michael Buttacavoli of the United States tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Essential Costa Rica Classic at Reserva Conchal Golf Club on May 4, 2017 in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Buttacavoli, you may remember, made national news for withdrawing from U.S. Open qualifying after his clubs were lost by American Airlines.

