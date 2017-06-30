Golfer who withdrew from U.S. Open qualifying after airlines lost clubs again victim of misplaced...
MAY 04: Michael Buttacavoli of the United States tees off on the eighth hole during the first round of the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Essential Costa Rica Classic at Reserva Conchal Golf Club on May 4, 2017 in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. Buttacavoli, you may remember, made national news for withdrawing from U.S. Open qualifying after his clubs were lost by American Airlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jun 26
|Jose Solano
|7,602
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC