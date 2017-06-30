Central America hit by massive power ...

Central America hit by massive power outages

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: Egypt Today

San JosA© - 2 July 2017:A huge power outage plunged millions of people across Central America into darkness Saturday, as authorities from Panama to Costa Rica to El Salvador scrambled to restore electrical service. The blackout affected some five million people in Costa Rica alone, where officials largely had managed to restore service after a nationwide power outage lasting about five hours.

