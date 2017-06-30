Bl. Maria Romero Meneses
One of eight children born to a wealthy, upper-class family; her father was a government minister. Educated by her family, tutors and at the local Salesian Sisters' school, she could play piano and violin, studied drawing, and loved to learn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic.net.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|14 hr
|forkup
|7,604
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC