'Vicious' raccoon steals tourist's lunch in Costa Rica

A seemingly friendly raccoon approaching tourists in Costa Rica betrayed one of its new friends and stole her lunch right out of her hand. Trevor Higgins posted a video to YouTube showing the "vicious" raccoon approaching a group of tourists last week in Quepos.

