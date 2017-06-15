Trump names South Florida GOP leader ...

Trump names South Florida GOP leader as ambassador to Costa Rica

Thursday Jun 15

President Donald Trump will nominate a longtime Republican Party official from South Florida to be ambassador to Costa Rica, the White House said Wednesday night. Sharon Day currently serves as national committeewoman for the Broward County GOP, where she has been a key figure for more than 20 years.

Chicago, IL

