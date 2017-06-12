Three Out Of 10 Costa Rican Minors Work In Agriculture, Fisheries
Three out of 10 minors are currently working in agriculture and fisheries in Costa Rica, as reported by the 2016 Child and Adolescent Work Module, submitted by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses . On the occasion of World Day against Child Labor and with the presence of Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solis and other high-ranking officials, INEC researcher Eddy Madrigal unveiled that the child labor rate increased from 31.3 to 33.2 percent .
