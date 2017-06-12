This Costa Rican Destination Is the N...

This Costa Rican Destination Is the Next Tulum

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Bride's Magazine

The mellow, stretched-out beach town on the Central American country's Nicoya Peninsula is intimate, rustic, and extremely picturesque, which has invited comparisons to the leading trendy destination of the moment: There will be cute geckos on your patio, howler monkeys in the trees, iguanas crossing your path and cicadas chirping a symphony each morning and night-maybe even a toad or crab in the pool. If you can deal-or you think your brave beau can help you can handle it-then by all means book it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bride's Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jun 6 forkup 7,594
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC