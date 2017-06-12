This Costa Rican Destination Is the Next Tulum
The mellow, stretched-out beach town on the Central American country's Nicoya Peninsula is intimate, rustic, and extremely picturesque, which has invited comparisons to the leading trendy destination of the moment: There will be cute geckos on your patio, howler monkeys in the trees, iguanas crossing your path and cicadas chirping a symphony each morning and night-maybe even a toad or crab in the pool. If you can deal-or you think your brave beau can help you can handle it-then by all means book it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|forkup
|7,594
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
