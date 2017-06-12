'Robber frog' believed extinct reappe...

'Robber frog' believed extinct reappears in Costa Rica

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: India.com

San Jose, June 7 Costa Rican scientists have reported the reappearance of an endemic frog species that was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in the year 2004. The scientists on Tuesday reported sighting of the frog species that had not been seen for three decades, Efe news reported.

