'Robber frog' believed extinct reappears in Costa Rica
San Jose, June 7 Costa Rican scientists have reported the reappearance of an endemic frog species that was declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in the year 2004. The scientists on Tuesday reported sighting of the frog species that had not been seen for three decades, Efe news reported.
