Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 22, 2017

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: State Department

10:15 a.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber delivers remarks at the ministerial panel, "The CAFTA-DR Experience: Lessons Learned in the Promotion of Sustainable Trade" of the 11th Meeting of the CAFTA-DR Environmental Affairs Council, in San Jose, Costa Rica. 12:15 p.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber participates in a roundtable discussion with Costa Rican youth to discuss how youth are critical to solutions to environmental challenges, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

