Public Schedule: Public Schedule: June 22, 2017

10:15 a.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber delivers remarks at the ministerial panel, "The CAFTA-DR Experience: Lessons Learned in the Promotion of Sustainable Trade" of the 11th Meeting of the CAFTA-DR Environmental Affairs Council, in San Jose, Costa Rica. 12:15 p.m. LOCAL Acting Assistant Secretary Garber participates in a roundtable discussion with Costa Rican youth to discuss how youth are critical to solutions to environmental challenges, in San Jose, Costa Rica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.