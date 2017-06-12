Personal trainer 'thrown off flight for medical condition'
Personal trainer, 23, 'was thrown off Iberia flight from Costa Rica to London for medical condition despite having written permission from her doctor' A personal trainer says she was thrown off a flight to London when staff claimed she couldn't fly because of a medical condition - even though she had written permission from her doctor. Georgie Spurling, 23, from London, was travelling from San Jose, Costa Rica, with her client Adela King, a cast member of reality show Ladies of London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|Jun 6
|forkup
|7,594
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
