Personal trainer 'thrown off flight f...

Personal trainer 'thrown off flight for medical condition'

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 23, 'was thrown off Iberia flight from Costa Rica to London for medical condition despite having written permission from her doctor' A personal trainer says she was thrown off a flight to London when staff claimed she couldn't fly because of a medical condition - even though she had written permission from her doctor. Georgie Spurling, 23, from London, was travelling from San Jose, Costa Rica, with her client Adela King, a cast member of reality show Ladies of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) Jun 6 forkup 7,594
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 281,828,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC