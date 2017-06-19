Most diverse field in Miss Georgia history to take the stage Saturday night
When the 54 young women vying to be Miss Georgia take the stage Saturday night at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, they will be part of a historic field seeking the title that propels the winner into the Miss America pageant. In its 73-year history, this appears to be the most diverse Miss Georgia pageant ever, with 15 black contestants and one Hispanic immigrant from Costa Rica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07)
|6 hr
|forkup
|7,598
|Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ...
|Mar '17
|St Pauls Aereola
|5
|Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12)
|Mar '17
|LornaCK
|604
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan '17
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|denis
|39
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec '16
|Sir Real
|1
|Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee Dee Dee
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC