Jones Day Advises on $300M Costa Rican Bond Offering
Jones Day represented a Costa Rica-based subsidiary of Global Via Infraestructuras S.A. in a more than $300 million bond offering that is one of the largest Central American project bonds in recent history. Monika Gonzalez Mesa writes about the business of law in Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Business Review.
