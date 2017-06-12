Jones Day Advises on $300M Costa Rica...

Jones Day Advises on $300M Costa Rican Bond Offering

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Daily Business Review

Jones Day represented a Costa Rica-based subsidiary of Global Via Infraestructuras S.A. in a more than $300 million bond offering that is one of the largest Central American project bonds in recent history. Monika Gonzalez Mesa writes about the business of law in Florida.

