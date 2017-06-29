Costa Rican researchers use coffee waste to brew biofuel
Costa Rican researchers have found a way to turn coffee waste into electric energy, the University of Costa Rica announced on Wednesday. The process also prevents ozone-depleting greenhouse gases, such as methane, from entering the atmosphere by capturing the gases emitted by decomposing coffee waste and using them to power internal combustion engines.
Read more at Xinhuanet.
