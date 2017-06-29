Costa Rican researchers use coffee wa...

Costa Rican researchers use coffee waste to brew biofuel

Costa Rican researchers have found a way to turn coffee waste into electric energy, the University of Costa Rica announced on Wednesday. The process also prevents ozone-depleting greenhouse gases, such as methane, from entering the atmosphere by capturing the gases emitted by decomposing coffee waste and using them to power internal combustion engines.

