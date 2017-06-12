Costa Rican police seize ton of cocai...

Costa Rican police seize ton of cocaine packed as palm hearts

Costa Rican police uncovered and seized nearly a ton of cocaine that was to be shipped as heart of palm, the judicial investigation agency said on Sunday. Three suspects were also arrested for taking part in an armed robbery of a truck, and the death of a police officer.

