Costa Rican house speaker hails frien...

Costa Rican house speaker hails friendship with China

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Xinhuanet

Costa Rican house speaker on Thursday hailed "the friendship, respect and trust" between China and Costa Rica as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. "Costa Rica and China have, a decade after their first diplomatic exchanges, a common foundation for their current and future relationship, a relationship which is sustained by essential victories," Gonzalo Ramirez, president of the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly, said at a commemoration meeting here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentist in Costa Rica (Sep '07) May 14 AlejandroJorgenson 7,593
News Direct flights to Costa Rica among resolutions ... Mar '17 St Pauls Aereola 5
Dental Tourism in Costa Rica (Feb '12) Mar '17 LornaCK 604
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan '17 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan '17 denis 39
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec '16 Sir Real 1
News Obama Agrees to Massive Military Donations for ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee Dee Dee 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC