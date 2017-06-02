Costa Rican house speaker hails friendship with China
Costa Rican house speaker on Thursday hailed "the friendship, respect and trust" between China and Costa Rica as the two countries are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties. "Costa Rica and China have, a decade after their first diplomatic exchanges, a common foundation for their current and future relationship, a relationship which is sustained by essential victories," Gonzalo Ramirez, president of the Costa Rican Legislative Assembly, said at a commemoration meeting here.
