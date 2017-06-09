Costa Rica, Mexico jointly arrest 5 m...

Costa Rica, Mexico jointly arrest 5 members of child pornography ring

Read more: Xinhuanet

Costa Rican police Thursday arrested five members of a criminal gang dedicated to producing child pornography in a joint operation with Mexican counterparts, the country's judicial research bureau OIJ announced. According to Walter Espinoza, OIJ director, the operation was carried in the Costa Rican cities of Heredia and San Jose.

